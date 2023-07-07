BAKERSFIELD - Rodney “Punk” L. Pelkey of St. Albans, VT passed away on July 6, 2023, death resulting from several comorbid medical problems in his past at the age of 73.
Rod was born on July 18, 1949, the third child of Doris (Kittell) Pelkey and Howard W. Pelkey Sr. of East Fairfield, VT. Whom both predeceased him in 1970 and 1968 respectively.
Rod worked many years at St. Albans electric, once he retired, he went on to own the Maple City Candy store with a friend of his. Rod spent his whole life working very closely with St. Albans Little League Baseball and would often be found with a St. Albans Little League shirt on. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting whitetail deer. Rod loved to walk, right up until his final hours he walked two and a half miles a day and kept count of his laps with a baseball pitch counter. Rod will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Rod is survived by two sons, Brett H. Pelkey and his wife Denise of Bakersfield, and Marc R. Pelkey and his wife Melissa of South Burlington; two granddaughters, Aubrey Pelkey and her significant other Brandyn and Brianna Pelkey along with a great granddaughter Rylin; sister-in-law, Claire Frechette Hammond and Dennis Hammond of Burlington; and brother-in-law, Harold R. Westcom of East Fairfield. Rod was predeceased by siblings, Howard W. Pelkey Jr. and family from Franklin, VT; sister, Lynda Pelkey Westcom and family of East Fairfield, VT and Daniel Pelkey family of Ellsworth, Maine in 2017, several nieces and nephews.
Rod met the mother of their children, Susan Frechette Pelkey in 1971 and Sue and Rod were married in 1972. Susan succumbed to cancer in 1995.
Friends and family are invited to Rod’s Graveside service at The Egypt Cemetery, Egypt Rd, East Fairfield, VT, on Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
For those who wish, contributions in Rod’s name may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Avenue Main Campus, Main Pavillion, Level 2, Burlington, VT 05401.
