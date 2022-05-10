Milton – Rodney Furman Hall a longtime area resident passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 6th, 2022 due to injuries from a motorcycle accident.
Born on December 27th, 1950 and raised in St. Johnsbury Center, he was the son of the late Carroll A. Hall and Margaret (Colbath) Hall. Rodney was 71 years old.
Rodney served his country in the United States Coast Guard receiving his honorable discharge in July of 1974. He then enlisted with the Vermont Army National Guard and receiving his discharge in November of 1988 with the rank of Sargeant. Rodney retired from the maintenance staff at Camp Johnson following 32 years of service.
His passion was riding his Harley-Davidson. He was a longtime member of the Champlain Valley HOG, where he served as Activities Director. He was involved with many fund-raising rides including the Rolling Thunder, and always enjoyed his many trips to Laconia and the Americade.
Rodney is survived by his sister, Sharon Tyler and her husband, Larry, of Swanton, his niece, Tami Laroche and her husband, Stephen and their children, Tyler and Elizabeth of St. Albans and nephew, Chris Tyler and his daughters, Jillian and Lindsey of Swanton.
Rodney’s family will receive friends on Monday, May 16th, 2022, from 12 Noon to 2:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, with a funeral service following at 2PM.
Military honors and interment will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
Rodney’s’ family asks that memorials be made in his name to the Champlain Valley Vermont HOG Chapter #5218-01, c/o Kim Drury, Secretary, PO Box 3233, Stowe, VT 05672 or the Josh Pallotta Fund, PO Box 542, Colchester, VT 05446.
Honored to be serving the Hall family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.