Rodney Furman Hall

Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Concerns Across Vermont This Afternoon... A very dry airmass will remain over Vermont today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 15 to 25 percent range by midday. The continued dry conditions have allowed fine fuels to completely dry out. Winds will be from the east this morning, then the southeast this afternoon at 5-10 mph, except over Rutland and Windsor Counties where some afternoon gusts 10-20 mph are expected. Fires could quickly grow and get out of control today due to how dry the air will be this afternoon.