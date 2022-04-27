Robin Gondek, 69, of St. Albans, VT, passed away on April 22, 2022. Rob leaves his life partner Fausta Ruth Salto, Sorsagon, the Philippines (mother Mama Lolo, daughters Wyndy Jane and Vea G.), his brothers Michael (wife Leslee Klein), and Kevin (wife Patricia), and his sister Laurie (husband Michael Secor), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robin was born August 12, 1952, in Appleton WI, to Emil and Ruth Gondek. His parents predecease him, as does his half-brother Greg Powell. He graduated from Kaukauna High School, Kaukauna, WI in 1970. He joined the Air Force in 1971, and served for six years. He attended Fox Valley Technical Institute, then moved to New Jersey where he worked for Lockheed Martin on satellite communications. He later worked for IBM on cell phone development in Poughkeepsie, NY. IBM moved him to Vermont, from where he joined the US Border and Customs Patrol in 2001. He retired in 2018.
Rob loved motorcycles. He belonged to the Dead Horse motorcycle club, where he had a broad circle of motorcycle enthusiast buddies, and he enjoyed attending bike rallies and camping out, along the eastern seaboard. He met Ruth, the love of his life in 2009. He was most happy on his extended stays with Ruth and her family in the Philippines. He and Ruth bonded immediately for life, and he became the patriarch of Ruth’s family.
Rob’s family want to express their heartfelt gratitude to the hospice care staff at Franklin County Home Health Care, who cared for him lovingly during the last few weeks of his life. The family also thanks his friend Eric Chagnon who provided great support to Rob. Family will hold a memorial service for Rob in Kaukauna, WI at a later date.
