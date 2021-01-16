ST. ALBANS – With heavy hearts the family of Robin Jarvis announce her passing on Sunday, January 10, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
Robin was born on Tuesday, April 7, 1964, in St. Albans. She is the daughter of Sharon (Mumley) Boyce and the late Brian Boyce.
Robin is survived by her loving husband Gregory Jarvis; her children, Taylor Baker and girlfriend, Leah Bohl of South Burlington, Haley Holt and her husband, Gavin and their soon to be daughter, of St. Albans, step son, Dylan Jarvis and his girlfriend, Chelsea of Plattsburgh, New York, as well as her sisters, Jennifer DeWitt and her husband, Greg of Bonita Springs, Florida, Jill Bonnell and her husband, Terry of Bonita Springs, Florida and Krista Viars and her husband, Mark of Fort Myers, Florida. She leaves behind her nieces and nephews: Jesse, Jessica, Kennedy and Casey DeWitt, Camryn DeWitt, Delaney, Chase, and Brady Viars. She was also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name.
She is predeceased by her father, Brian Boyce, her brother, Randy Boyce, as well as her sister, Suzanne Boyce.
Robin was a graduate of North Eastern Clinton School, and a 1986 graduate of Trinity College. Robin blessed the community of Grand Isle for 31 years, serving as a heartfelt kindergarten teacher.
Robin was the heart of her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved to be in her garden, on the boat, and to travel anywhere with sunshine and beaches. She treasured her “girls night out” with her many different groups of friends and loved a good bottle of wine while cooking an amazing meal.
A celebration of Robin’s life will take place at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, Saint Albans, Vermont 05478 or Grand Isle Elementary School, P.O. Box 54, Grand Isle, Vermont 05458.
Assisting the Jarvis family is the Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating Lives since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
