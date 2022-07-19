Robin Ann Skorpen Tupper

On Saturday, February 19. 2022. Robin Ann Skorpen Tupper, loving wife of  Jay Tupper and mother of Christian and Nicholas, passed away at age 58.

Robin was born on March 28, 1963, in Lafayette, Indiana to Harold “Hal”  and Toini (Kalinen) Skorpen. Her family eventually moved to Andover,  VT. She met her future husband, Jay in Chester, VT and after his  proposal, bravely followed him to Florida. Shortly after they were  married and started their family together. She earned her RN nursing  degree from Palm Beach Community College beginning a long and passionate  career helping countless patients, not just renal (kidney) care, but  many other problems outside her nursing field. She was the nurse who  would cry at the loss of one of her patients and would be there at their  funeral for the family. Robin could not have picked a better path to  pursue that aligned with her love to help others.

Most people never knew the struggles and pain Robin dealt with on a  daily basis. She was diagnosed with multiple auto-immune diseases,  Lupus, RA, and Sjogren’s. She was in constant pain, usually ending each  day with a steady rotation of ice packs and heating pads. She refused  to give in to her failing body. Always out and about, whether it was  being outside gardening or being there for someone in need. Her  constant smiles and almost complete lack of complaining had all blind to  how she felt physically. Robin would tell you she wouldn’t have it any  other way.

Around four or five years before she passed, Robin had moved from her  career in nursing to her failing health. This was a difficult time  compounded by the loss of her youngest son, Nicky, and her mother. She  just kept moving forward searching for new ways to help people in need.  Robin became very active in the recovery community in south Florida.

She was very boots on the ground fighting for the sick and suffering  “kids” as she would call them. The ones that had burnt all their  bridges, were forgotten about, or were just walked away from. She had  no real path to follow or end goal in mind. She was just there helping.  Whether it was countless daily individual morning texts to people, making  and handing out bags of essentials to the homeless, or supplying (and  many times, setting up) Christmas trees for men and women in sober  homes, she never seemed to stop being there for others.

Robin lived her life by an old Finnish saying, “SISU”. One of the last  things she and her eldest son were working on was a “pay it forward”  type of thing, which manifested as a simple card. On one side it  read... “SISU”. The Finnish people have what they call SISU.  Translated into English it means strength of will, determination, and  perseverance in the face of extreme adversity. SISU is not momentary  courage, but the ability to sustain that courage. It stands for the  philosophy of what must be done will be done. You might call it  backbone, spunk, stamina, guts, or drive. It is a measure of integrity  that surpasses the hardship and sees us through to the end. SISU is  the quality that lets us pick up, move on, and learn something from  previous failures. An integral element of Finnish culture and a  universal capacity which we all share.

Robin was preceded in death by her father, Hal, mother Toini, brother  Eric and youngest son Nicky. She is survived by her husband Jay, her  eldest son Christian, a great extended family, and an even greater  collection of friends and chosen family. Her light still shines inside  of all of us that survive her.

A Life Service for Robin will be held on August 6, 2022, at 1:00 PM at  the cemetery on East Hill Road in Andover, Vermont.

