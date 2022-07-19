On Saturday, February 19. 2022. Robin Ann Skorpen Tupper, loving wife of Jay Tupper and mother of Christian and Nicholas, passed away at age 58.
Robin was born on March 28, 1963, in Lafayette, Indiana to Harold “Hal” and Toini (Kalinen) Skorpen. Her family eventually moved to Andover, VT. She met her future husband, Jay in Chester, VT and after his proposal, bravely followed him to Florida. Shortly after they were married and started their family together. She earned her RN nursing degree from Palm Beach Community College beginning a long and passionate career helping countless patients, not just renal (kidney) care, but many other problems outside her nursing field. She was the nurse who would cry at the loss of one of her patients and would be there at their funeral for the family. Robin could not have picked a better path to pursue that aligned with her love to help others.
Most people never knew the struggles and pain Robin dealt with on a daily basis. She was diagnosed with multiple auto-immune diseases, Lupus, RA, and Sjogren’s. She was in constant pain, usually ending each day with a steady rotation of ice packs and heating pads. She refused to give in to her failing body. Always out and about, whether it was being outside gardening or being there for someone in need. Her constant smiles and almost complete lack of complaining had all blind to how she felt physically. Robin would tell you she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Around four or five years before she passed, Robin had moved from her career in nursing to her failing health. This was a difficult time compounded by the loss of her youngest son, Nicky, and her mother. She just kept moving forward searching for new ways to help people in need. Robin became very active in the recovery community in south Florida.
She was very boots on the ground fighting for the sick and suffering “kids” as she would call them. The ones that had burnt all their bridges, were forgotten about, or were just walked away from. She had no real path to follow or end goal in mind. She was just there helping. Whether it was countless daily individual morning texts to people, making and handing out bags of essentials to the homeless, or supplying (and many times, setting up) Christmas trees for men and women in sober homes, she never seemed to stop being there for others.
Robin lived her life by an old Finnish saying, “SISU”. One of the last things she and her eldest son were working on was a “pay it forward” type of thing, which manifested as a simple card. On one side it read... “SISU”. The Finnish people have what they call SISU. Translated into English it means strength of will, determination, and perseverance in the face of extreme adversity. SISU is not momentary courage, but the ability to sustain that courage. It stands for the philosophy of what must be done will be done. You might call it backbone, spunk, stamina, guts, or drive. It is a measure of integrity that surpasses the hardship and sees us through to the end. SISU is the quality that lets us pick up, move on, and learn something from previous failures. An integral element of Finnish culture and a universal capacity which we all share.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, Hal, mother Toini, brother Eric and youngest son Nicky. She is survived by her husband Jay, her eldest son Christian, a great extended family, and an even greater collection of friends and chosen family. Her light still shines inside of all of us that survive her.
A Life Service for Robin will be held on August 6, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the cemetery on East Hill Road in Andover, Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.