ST. ALBANS — At noon on Thursday, January 14th, 2021, God called Roberta Ellen Blair Bruley. After weeks of fighting pancreatic cancer, Bobbie joined her creator in heaven.
Daughter of Doris and Roderick Blair, Roberta was born on September 2, 1941. Bobbie was one of seven loving siblings, Fran, Ronda, Randolyn, Roderick, Raylene, and Ronita. Bobbie dedicated her life to those she loved — and to those she had not met — but needed her prayers. Bobbie’s love was so plentiful. She showered it on family and friends, tirelessly and selflessly.
Loving and generous, Bobbie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was the anchor and light to her family. Bobbie was a longstanding member of Holy Angels parish, The Ladies of St. Anne, and NMC Auxiliary. She approached every day with compassion, adventure, and courage.
Bobbie’s heart took in everyone — and you knew immediately that you were cherished.
On November 28th, 1960, Bobbie married the love of her life, Omer “Bud” Bruley. They shared 60 blessed and adventurous years together. They welcomed two children, Jill and Jason. The family continued to grow with Jill’s husband, Geoff Strawbridge, and their daughter, Reeves; Jason and his wife, Diane Smith, and their children, Ethan and Grace. The three grandchildren flourished in their Nana’s love. Bobbie’s large family and many friends shone in her light; so many were touched by her empathy and kindness. Simply too many to name.
Words cannot begin to convey the love Bobbie freely and generously spread. We are at a loss to describe the gift of her presence in our lives. Bobbie’s example of what is important in life will always inspire us. May we aim to continue to spread her love, to our friends, our families, and strive to make our world a better place.
The family is planning a celebration of Roberta Ellen’s remarkable life in the spring. A special and heartfelt thanks to Hospice and Dr. Audrey von Lepel for caring for our wonder woman. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Ladies of St. Anne (℅ Pat Vincent, P.O. Box 12, St. Albans Bay, VT 05481) or Camp Ta-Kum-Ta (P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486).
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.