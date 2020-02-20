MIDDLEBURY — Robert Whitman, a long-time resident of Middlebury, Vermont and late of St. Albans Vermont, died on February 14, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1928 in Middlebury Vermont to Leon and Bertha Whitman. He was a graduate of Middlebury High School in the class of 1947. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Janice Myrick, in 1949. He was employed by Simmonds Precision Products in Vergennes Vermont for over forty years. After retirement Bob enjoyed 20 years working in the Athletics Department at Middlebury College.
Robert was a life-long participant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury and a member of the Middlebury Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He had a life-long interest in Sports and enjoyed being a spectator at both high school and college games. He loved spending time with family and taking trips to Maine.
Bob is survived by his best friend and wife, Jan, who he absolutely cherished; his daughter, Barbara and son-in-law Bill Sawyer, and three grandsons and their wives, Chip and Alisha, Adam and Timiny and Brian and Shaina. He is also survived by his five great-grandsons, Liam, Andrew, Teddy, Hudson and Palmer Sawyer and a soon to be born great-granddaughter. A very special family friend, Lois Ann Skillings, preceded him in death on February 7, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury. There will be a reception following the service at the Church Hall. Burial will be in the spring at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Middlebury Lion’s Club and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury.
Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com