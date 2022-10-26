Saint Albans – Robert Vincent Brassard, Sr. a longtime area resident passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center.
Born on April 12, 1940, in Troy, New York, Robert was the son of the late Edward and Marguerite (Vincent) Brassard. Robert was 82 years old.
Robert was employed for 30 years by I.B.M. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe from 1961- 1964 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was a life member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion, the National Rifle Association and the Franklin County Sportsman Club. He was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman.
Survivors include his son, Robert V. Brassard, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Maddison of St. Albans.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Ann (Mayo) Brassard, who passed away on April 10th, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, November 4th, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans. At Robert’s request prayers of committal and military honors will be private at the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the United Way of Northwest Vermont, 412 Farrell Street, Suite 200, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.
Honored to be serving the Brassard family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
