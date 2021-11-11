Robert S. Christie, Jr passed peacefully in his sleep with a gentle smile on his face May 12, 2021. He had come to live with his son Jim in South Walden, Vermont. His daughter Pam Christie, son Jim, several friends and Caledonia Hospice Services provided his daily care. Bob was born 6/23/23, son of Robert S. Christie, Sr and Gertrude Towle Christie in New York City. Following his High School graduation from Bayside in Long Island, he attended RPI in Troy, New York where he studied engineering. He volunteered and was selected to oversee construction of a plane refueling station in the Pacific Basin during WWII. He was an officer and active participant in the Pacific Front.
He returned to the US on February 5, 1946, returned to RPI and completed his BA in engineering in 1948. Upon graduation he was hired by Union Carbide in Bennington, Vermont. He spent his successful working career with this company. Bob was transferred and lived in several states; North Carolina, Vermont, Ohio holding positions starting as a chief plant engineer, plant manager in several plants, plant designer and retired as a director from the Cleveland office.
In October 1948 Bob married Eugenia Chapman Benedict of Troy, New York. They had two sons; James D. and Robert S. the 3rd. Eugenia passed on October 1958 after an illness of several months.
Bob met and married his second wife Polly Touchette Williams on May 26, 1962. Polly had four children; Michael, Lynda, Ann and Pam. They had a very special bond both having lost their first spouses. They formed a new family, provided, cared for and loved them.
Bob was an involved community member and organizer, was a lifetime Rotarian, held many offices as volunteer from president of board in mental health to fundraiser for children’s camps. He was a supporter of the arts, music and natural world. Bob was an avid sportsman; swimming, sailing, fishing, tennis, camping and hiking. He and Polly loved traveling and spent 20 plus years doing that often. They retired in the greater Cleveland area spending the last 18 years in Avon, Ohio and wintering in Key Largo, Florida. He loved life, had a positive attitude, enjoyed playing bridge, socializing and had many friends all over the country.
Polly predeceased Bob, August 2020. She will be missed by all. Bob was especially lonely for her. They were an expressive couple toward one another. Holding hands, dancing in the living room, walking arm in arm, a kiss and hug first thing and last thing of the day. The final month with us he talked to her often letting her know he would be with her soon. Hence the smile the morning he passed.
Stuart Christie, Bob’s son predeceased them both in July 2018. Bob is survived by five of his children: Mike Williams of Florida, Lynda Christie of Mass, Ann Christie of Ohio, James Christie of Vermont, Pam Christie of Vermont. He has eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. We love and will miss him one and all.
A family memorial service for Bob was held at Jim’s in South Walden hosted by his children on July 24th, 2021 with a Celtic Memorial Service and luncheon.
Special thanks for the fine care and support we and Bob received from Caledonia Home Health and Hospice Service, Dr. Landrey of Hardwick Health Center, Hospice Nurse Julie, Surrogate Son and friends that helped provide care to our father.
Dad has gone to rejoin those of whom are bound by love to him, safe journey, many blessings and much love, The Christie Family.
