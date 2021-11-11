Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Vermont, Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Chittenden and Eastern Addison Counties. In New York, Southern Franklin and Western Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts will be likely ahead of precipitation. The strongest wind gusts are expected to take place along northwestern slopes of the Adirondacks and northern Green Mountains. Across Franklin County and western Clinton Counties, the strongest wind gusts are expected to be mainly along the slopes near Malone towards Ellenburg Center, New York. Wind gusts will abate as precipitation moves into the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle along US Route 11. Secure outdoor objects. &&