August 28, 1939 — July 4, 2020
ST. ALBANS – Robert M. Bushey passed away at his home in St. Albans in the early morning of July 4, 2020; he was 80 years old. Bob had a number of years with health issues but recently had been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukemia.
Bob was born and raised in St. Albans. He was the son of Maurice and Kathleen “Claire” O’Brien Bushey. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Cota Bushey, and had recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together, they raised their family in St. Albans.
Bob had many interests and enjoyed a number of hobbies with his family. He especially loved boating on Lake Champlain, had several boats over the years and enjoyed family time on the lake with several lifelong friends. He also enjoyed hockey, both playing and supporting his son, Jeff, and the local hockey teams throughout the years. He volunteered in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a board member at Franklin Grand Isle Home Health in its early days. Additionally, he was a member of the Elk’s and American Legion. Prior to starting a career with the railroad, he served in the Marine Corps. Bob described his first career opportunity as being an electrical apprentice at the Railroad, a position that his father helped him secure. This opportunity positioned him well for entry at a new company, IBM, that came into Vermont in the early ‘60s. Bob began at IBM in 1965. He made good use of the opportunities to advance that IBM presented to him. He took courses, studied, innovated and worked hard. He advanced to the competencies of a master level electrical engineer and was a Staff Engineer at the time of his retirement.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Cota Bushey, and his children: Kim Bushey, her friend Susan Balboni of Jericho; Karen Bushey King, her daughter, Katelyn of Reading, Pa.; Kelly Bushey Rainville, her husband, Henry, and their sons, Devin, his wife Ashley, Ian and Dylan of Highgate; Jeff Bushey and Patti Boyce, and his daughters, Tamithy Bushey Howrigan, her husband Harold, Tiana Bushey and her son, Stephen of St. Albans. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Claire Bushey and his siblings Jean Bushey Justus, Richard Bushey, and Maureen Bushey Healy. His surviving sister, Priscilla Bushey Takayama and her husband, Wes, reside in Nashua, N.H.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for Bob will be held on Friday, July 10 at the Heald Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to join his family at 11 a.m. at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans, VT for prayers of committal and military honors.
Bob’s family has lost many members to cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495-4420.
