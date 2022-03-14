February 24, 2022
St. Albans - Robert M. Harmon went to see his Lord on February 24, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; his daughters, Brenda Harmon and Heather Fosgate (Scott Ede); his two grandchildren, Caitlin Fosgate and Joshua Fosgate (Shawn May); and two great grandchildren, Joey and Chase; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Chester and Belle (Hoggan) Harmon; his two brothers, George and Clayton; his in-laws, Leon and Olive Cobb; and his two sisters-in-law, Patricia Sullivan and Alberta Harmon.
Born in Portland, Maine, on May 21, 1931, Bob moved to St. Albans, Vermont as a baby. Bob started his long career working at the Central Vermont Railway beginning in high school when he began shoveling snow for the railroad. He ended his 45-year career with the CVR as an official. He was their Chief Mechanical Officer for much of his career. Bob was proud that the president of the Canadian National Railway wanted to meet and personally honor him for being the only employee who had trained in all four trades of the railroad.
Bob built his wife their first home, helped build two church additions and built St. Alban’s first mini-golf course. He was a Sunday School Superintendent, the founding member of VAST, a sponsor parent for Fresh Air Kids, and a life-long member of the American Legion. In his retirement, he worked to help feed the needy and homeless until he couldn’t any longer. Bob served his country proudly as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He loved his “girls” Lola and Lily rescued cats. He was a kind and wonderful light in the world until the day he died. He thought of others before himself and worked hard to make the world a better place.
It was Bob’s wish not to have any formal services. If you are thinking of Bob and want to send a remembrance, please consider the LCM Food Ministry at 415 N. Grove St., Eustis, FL 32726 or Lake County Humane Society, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla, FL 32784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.