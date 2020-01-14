INVERNESS, FLA.– Robert Lareau died at home on December 23, 2019 in Inverness, Fla. He was born in Highgate Springs, Vt., on June 14, 1943, son of the late Stanley and Marie Jeanne (Begnoche) Lareau.
He graduated from St. Ann Academy in Swanton and Lyndon State College class of 1970. He was a cryptographer in the US Air Force serving from 1961 to 1965.
He was a former member of the American Legion Color Guard Post #1 St. Albans, Vt., and of Post # 047 of Lake Worth, Fla. He was also a 40-year member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 297 of St. Albans.
He is survived by his sister Lucienne Sharbonneau of Milton, his brother and sister-in-law George and Louise Lareau of Littleton, N.H., and a special friend Charlotte Adams of Fairlee, Vt.
He was predeceased by his sister Juliette Lareau Groner and her husband James, and his brother-in-law Charles Sharbonneau.
He leaves several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Louise Daniel Memorial Fund at Northern Vermont University Lyndon, Attn: Jenny Harris, Alumni Office, P.O. Box 919, Lyndonville VT, 0585-0919.