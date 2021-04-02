Robert L. King, 83, of Swanton, VT was the son of the late Homer and Florina (Jette) King. Bob was born October 7, 1937 and passed away February 23, 2021 at NMC. Bob was the beloved husband of Sheila (Beyor) King, married for 55 years.
Bob was employed at Holo-Kreme in West Hartford, CT, for 40 years, retiring in 2001. Bob was the Traffic Manager for many years and was also involved in many Clubs for the company.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy on many ships. Bob served on the U.S.S. Ashland LSD-1 and attack carriers from 1955-1959, U.S.S. Ticonderoga from 1960-1968, and many more. Bob also served in the Navy Seabees.
Not only was Bob a devoted husband to his wife Sheila, he was the proud father to his children; Heather King and Eric King and his girlfriend Michelle Wescott and three beautiful grandchildren, Kyle King, Kayla King and Desiree King.
Bob also leaves behind sisters; Helen Stimets of Swanton, VT, Debbie Lebeau and her husband Larry Lebeau of Highgate, VT, Kathleen Coon and her husband Robert Coon of St. Albans, VT, and Rose Swanberg of New Jersey. Sisters-in-law; Diane King of Weathersfield, CT, Veronica Dansereau of St. Albans, VT, Marsha Ellison of Newington, VT, Dorcus Bushey of Sheldon, VT, Morleen Moss of St. Albans, VT, and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his brother-in-law Dr. Wendell Stimets of Swanton, VT, sister Marie Day and her husband Jim Day of Alburgh, VT, brother-in-law George Swanberg of New Jersey and his brother George King of Newington, CT. Bob also leaves behind his beloved dog Daisey Mae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.