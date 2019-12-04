ST. ALBANS – Robert Keith Wolfe “Papa” age 88, was delivered to the Lord as the final train whistle blew for his life. Bob was born May 29, 1931 in Pleasant Mills, Ind., and passed on November 30, 2019, in Vermont.
Bob served his country in the United States Army as a medic and was a very proud graduate and fraternity member of Purdue University in Indiana. He was also a member for many years of the American Legion Post #1 (surpassing even his 25 year certificate of membership), and Indiana Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Bob lived a great life and was always the “life of the party” among friends. Many will remember arriving at their destination and looking around thinking, “Where’s Bob?”
Bob worked hard his whole life and was transferred several times by the railroads over his lifelong career, making his final home in St. Albans in 1982, and finally retiring from the Central Vermont Railway. Bob could also be found in his spare time at Christmas acting as Santa for the CV Railway for many years.
Bob’s first passion for life was his loving wife of 63 years Dorothy Joan (Cummings) Wolfe, who survives him. His second passion for life was his career on the railroad, but those who truly know him, knew his third passion came after retirement, when he began his own lawn care business. You could always find him behind, or on a mower with a cigar in his mouth, pointing out every train whistle that he heard, “Hear that? There she blows!”
Bob’s children will always remember a happy, dedicated father, and many “father-son, father-daughter train trips, often decided by closing your eyes and pointing to the map.” Bob’s grandchildren will remember “high fives” and while he never believed in saying goodbye, his parting words at every visit of “see ya later alligator” will be missed.
Bob is also survived by his loving children, son Douglas Keith Wolfe of St. Albans, a daughter Julie A. Wolfe Allain (Patrick) of St. Albans, his grandchildren Michael Klasmier (Amber) of Franklin, Sabrina Marie Allain of Morrisville, Taylor Wolfe of Swanton, Ella Boardman-Wolfe of Grand Isle, and Sophia Wolfe of Swanton. He also leaves his great-grandchildren Roman and Miles Klasmier, his sisters Barbara Rickenbach of Switzerland, Marabelle Switzer of South Carolina, Virginia McDonald Wolfe of Indiana, his brother John Wolfe of Michigan, and many, many more family members who held him dear. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Beatrice (Roush) Wolfe, and his siblings Roland Wolfe, Phyllis Ann Wolfe, Warren Wolfe, and Calvin Wolfe.
Bob’s family and friends will receive condolences on Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. There will be a Funeral Service in the chapel at 7:00 p.m. Memorials in Bob’s memory may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Center, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022, or the Vermont Association of the Blind, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.