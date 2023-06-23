Robert K. Teague

Robert Keith Teague (Bobby), 76 passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2023, following a courageous battle with heart disease.
Bob was born November 21, 1946, to Robert E. Teague and Helen C. Teague (Brooks) of Sheldon, VT. He was the second eldest of three sons. He attended high school at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vermont. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Victoria, USS Shasta, and USS Arcturus during the Vietnam conflict.
Bob was married in 1969 to Jo-Ann Shoram (Sherrer) and settled in Sheldon, Vermont. His first job out of the Navy was with the Vermont Department of Public Works providing road maintenance. He then went on to work at the Sheldon papermill (Rock Tenn) where he remained for the next 40 years, culminating in the position that he took great pride in. he was a committed member of the Sheldon volunteer fire department, a position that he took great pride in. He was a committed member of the American Legion, Post 88 in Sheldon Springs, Vermont. Bob was also an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert E. Teague, and Helen C. Teague (Brooks). Along with his brother Benjamin Teague.
Bob is survived by his son Robert Teague; daughter, Cheryl Ovitt and her husband Jeff Ovitt, and his brother, Brooks Teague. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Emma Teague, Matthew Teague, Jordan Ovitt, and Hunter Ovitt, as well as his nieces, Ann Teague, and Monique Teague. As well as aunts, cousins, and an endless number of dear friends.
Above all, Bob enjoyed the company of friends and family. He was a loyal patron of the Abbey Restaurant, where he helped the girls at the Abbey out with anything they needed, as well as enjoying time with endless friends and Chester’s Bakery where he would socialize with friends and lend a helping hand.
A special thank you to the Bayada Hospice Team to include Liz and Bridget. Also, a special thank you to Nancy West and Shalyn Peloubet for helping to assist with Bob’s final care at home.
Per Bob’s wishes, there will be a graveside service on July 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Fairfield, VT. Following the services there will be a Celebration of Life at the Abbey Restaurant at 2:00 PM. All are welcome to come and celebrate him.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
