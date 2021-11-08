We are sad to announce the unexpected and tragic passing of Robert James Mattison, 36, of St. Albans, Vermont.
Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army, and an active member of the St. Albans Town Fire Department. He thoroughly enjoyed rides on his Harley accompanied by his son, Julian. His contagious smile and laugh would always bring a smile to everyone he came across.
He is survived by his beloved son, Julian Mattison, who was his whole life; his mother, Diane Lussier of Highgate; his brother, Ed Mattison, Jr. (Veronica) and niece, Chloe, of St. Albans; his sister Kalyn LeLievre (Bob), and nephews Ethan, Declan, with another one on the way of New Hampshire; along with his grandmother, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his dad, Edward Mattison, Sr. who he will join in heaven.
22 Veterans daily succumb to suicide on American soil. On average, 132 Americans take their lives daily. Please reach out for help, break the silence. You matter. You are loved. (1-800-273-8255)
A service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 13th at the Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, in St. Albans with a reception to follow at Bayside Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in support of Robert’s son, Julian, would be a blessing. Please ask a family member about this.
To send Robert’s family a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
