FAIRFAX — Robert James “Bob” Greenwood, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Burlington on May 22, 1943 son of the late Shirley Greenwood Trudeau. He married the former Betsy Burleson on June 27, 1970 in Fairfax. Over the years he had worked for Farmers, then drove truck for Leader Evaporator, Ormond Bushey & Sons and the St. Albans Town Highway Department.
He loved dancing, especially the Polka and Square dancing and country music, fishing, deer hunting and riding around with his best friend Roger Meunier or just driving down the road to visit with Donna Meunier. He would sit and watch the tomatoes grow while his son-in-law picked weeds because he didn’t like to. He was a good cook, liked to play jokes, or just watching Big Brother, Survivor and Hee-Haw. Bob loved his afternoon tea time with his daughter. He was very proud of his kids and loved his wife. Bob will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Betsy Greenwood of Fairfax, his son Jeff Greenwood of St. Albans, his daughter Michelle McNall and her husband Berkley or as Bob would call him “Berkman” of Fairfield, his brother Michael Trudeau and wife Sheila of Flagstone, AZ, sister Gloria Hughes and husband William of Enosburg, a special Aunt, Evelyn Babella of Bloomfield, CT, his mother-in-law Ruth Burleson of Fairfax, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Judy Lenfest, Lorraine Bruso and Alton, Jr., Linda Poole, Paul Burleson and Diane Robtoy, Leona Burleson and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and his granddog.
Bob was also predeceased by his sister Elaine Trudeau brother Terry Trudeau, grandparents Frank and Mildred (Montgomery) Greenwood, father-in-law Lincoln Burleson, brothers-in-law Gary Burleson, William Poole and nephew Shan Trudeau
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the St. Albans Dialysis Unit, 7-8 Crest Road, St. Albans, Vt 05478 or American Diabetes Association – Vermont Affiliates, 77 Hegeman Ave. Colchester, VT 05446. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
As Bob would always say “Yup, Yup, Yup, Bye!”