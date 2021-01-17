RICHFORD – Robert J. Pudvah Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Robert’s life celebration events will be private. Interment will take place this spring in the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Montgomery Center, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, P.O. Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 to help with funeral expenses.
Please visit our website for a full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
