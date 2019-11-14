BENNINGTON – Robert J. Long, Sr., 88, a lifelong resident of Bennington passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Centers For Living and Rehabilitation with his loving family at his side.
Bob’s survivors include a son David Long and his wife, Michelle of Swanton and Kathie Covey and her husband, Bob, of Underhill.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church, 238 Main St. in Bennington. There are no calling hours planned.
Should friends desire, gifts in Bob’s memory may be made to the Residents Activity Fund at the Centers For Living and Rehabilitation or the Alzheimer’s Association VT in care of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.
