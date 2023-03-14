Saint Albans - Robert J. Ashline passed away peacefully, March 9th, 2023, with his niece Jessica and longtime family friend, Patricia Tyler by his side.
Bob was born in St. Albans, VT, to Lawrence and Alice (Lanoue) Ashline, September 30th, 1939. He was a 1958 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans. From there he served in the United States Air Force. His favorite and longest deployment was to the U.S.’s northernmost military base, Thule Air Base, located in Greenland, where he said he lived at the top of the world.
After serving his country Bob came back to St. Albans and worked for local grocers as a meat cutter. He later met the his soulmate, Evelyn Benoit. They were married August 17th, 1963, at Holy Angels Parish where they were faithful followers. Soon after Bob began a successful career at IBM, where learned trades such as electrical, mechanical, and computer design. He built his and Evie’s first TV from scratch using spare parts.
Bob was a true craftsman at heart. He enjoyed working with his hands and was an accomplished woodworker, builder, and electrician. Bob had a hand in helping many family members build or renovate their homes.
Bob most enjoyed hitting the open road with Evie at his side in their motorhome, traveling and seeing the sites. Bob enjoyed all sorts of music, he could be found most recently doing his dishes while listening to Cajun, Caribbean, or Polka music.
Bob is survived by his niece Jessica Scanlon, his brother Richard and wife Noella Ashline, their children; Raymond Ashline, Laura Ashline, and Anita Davis, Terry and Katherines children, Ricky Ashline and Karen Mount. Special nephew Jerry and wife Rhoda Benoit, close friends Randy Bressette, Bob Bessette, and new friends Tara Webster and Ray Brown from Meals on Wheels.
He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife, Evie, brother, Terrence and his wife, Katherine Ashline.
Bob’s family would like to thank the endless efforts of Chris Galuszka and the respiratory team at NMC for the kind, professional, and exceptional care they always provided him.
Bob’s best advice was to work hard but make time for coffee breaks, measure twice, cut once, and end the day with good music, an apple pie, and a beer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Meals on Wheels care of Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Hwy, Suite 210, Colchester VT, 05446.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 16th, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be celebrated on Friday, March 17th, 2023, at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Honored to be serving the Ashline family, is the Heald Funeral Home where messages of condolence are welcomed at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
