Georgia – Robert Henley Newton lifelong area resident and dairy farmer passed away Wednesday, July 13th, 2022, with his family at his side.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Georgia United Methodist Church, Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia Center with Pastor Cheol officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Georgia United Methodist Church, 18 Carpenter Hill Road, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
