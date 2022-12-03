Swanton - Robert Edward Britch passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, at his home with his wife Jeannette by his side.
Bob was born in Bakersfield on May 5th, 1934, son of the late Jay and Fannie (Austin) Britch. In later years he married Jeannette (Raymo) on May 25th, 2001 at Holy Angels Church.
He leaves behind his wife; Jeannette (Raymo) Britch, his children; Charles Britch, David Britch, Mary Mesue and Dawn Marie Britch, Jeannette’s children; Bernard (Lynn) Raymo, Suzanne Raymo, Lorie (Peter) Hutchins, Shawn Raymo, as well as a special little girl to him, Jillian Currier and her brother, Ayden and all of their beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Including his parents, Bob was predeceased by his first wife Edna.
Bob loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing as well as a good match of 500 and his scratch off tickets. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Enosburg Falls Highschool, he retired in 1997 following 34 years at the Sheldon Pulp Mill.
Bob’s family and friends are invited to calling hours Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street St. Albans VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 11:00AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, with Father Christopher Micale as Celebrant. His interment will take place in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.
Honored to be serving Robert Britch’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
