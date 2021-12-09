Robert E. Sweet, age 71 of Fletcher, VT, passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2021, at NMC in St. Albans, VT, due to fluid around his heart. His loving wife Linda was at his side.
Bob was born in Cambridge, VT, on May 19, 1950, to the late Ernest and Catherine (Rock) Sweet. He is survived by his wife Linda of 52 years; son Kelly and wife Joan, grandchildren Brittany and fiance Jesse, Danielle and fiance Tim, Jacob and Jarrett; daughter Karrie Ann and husband Bill, granddaughters Delaney and Malayna; sister Elaine; brother Corrie and wife Lisa; in-laws Reg and Norma Cherrier; Uncle David and Auntie Barbara Mayotte; Brother-in-law Edmund and wife Diane Cherrier; sister-in-law Judy and husband Allan Salter; sister-in-law Lorraine and husband Brian King; brother-in-law Gary and wife Angel Cherrier; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many lifelong friends.
Bob spent most of his days on Sweet Haven Family Dairy Farm. The family farm started over 100 years ago in Fletcher, VT. It has been worked with pride from one generation to the next. The relationships between the generations established strong working partnerships on the dairy farm that shall continue with Linda, Kelly, Joan and Jacob. Bob and his father, Ernest, had a love for big machines and ran an excavating business in addition to farming and maple sugaring. Bob loved working by his father’s side with the bulldozer and excavator. Many hands helped make all these businesses thrive. Bob also spent countless hours mowing lawns and plowing driveways for the family.
Bob took many cross-country trips with Peanut (Linda) in his beloved 1969 Camaro; they both enjoyed these trips where they saw our beautiful country. Many destinations included Alaska, Montana, and National Parks along the way to visit their daughter Karrie Ann and her family. Bob and Linda loved visiting the family camp in Canada. They spent time on the lake in summer, and went four-wheeling for miles a day. He would return there in the winter to go snowmobiling. Bob loved everything about nature; collecting rocks, seeing wildlife, or finding a waterfall made him happy. He loved giving his cats treats or just having them curl up on his lap. No matter the season, Bob enjoyed sitting on the deck swing with Peanut, looking out over Halfmoon pond, listening to the geese, and watching the songbirds at the feeders. He enjoyed going to antique auctions with Linda to see what treasures they could find. Bob and Linda enjoyed Sunday drives around Vermont, stopping for maple creemees along the way.
Bob always started the day with his 5:30 a.m. phone calls to his special friends (you know who you each are) after that he would make his rounds, his first stop was the barn to say “ How’s it going today Mrs. Sweet” referring to Peanut.
We have lost an original. The “unofficial Mayor of Fletcher” as some would say, he leaves a void for family, friends, and the Town of Fletcher. He was a fill-in dad for so many, always lending a hand or sharing a good story. We will miss his infectious laughter, joking around, and seeing him driving around town. Bob would always have a smile and wave for everyone he met. In the Sweet family way, he was a hard worker. Bob did his thing, did it well, and with no regrets. He was hard-headed at times, but he got the job done at the end of the day.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 16th, 2022, Masks are required from 1-3 p.m. At the Fletcher Elementary School, Fletcher, VT. Donations in Bob’s name can be made to MIB Agents, PO Box 858 Barnard, VT. 05031, in honor of his granddaughter, to help find a cure for Osteosarcoma. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.