RICHFORD/SHELDON– Robert C. Brouillette, dedicated husband, father of three, and friend to many - passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 98 at Our Lady of Meadows in Richford.
He was born in Richford on August 28, 1924, to the late Rosaire and Marie-Rose (Godin) Brouillette.
Robert grew up and attended school in Richford. He met the love of his life Marie-Marthe Theriault and they spent over 30 years working together on their farm in Richford as they built their family. While running the farm, Robert also maintained a bus route, started by his father, for 25 years. Married on September 11, 1954, Robert and Marie welcomed three children together, Christine, Marie, and Andrew. Through the years, Robert enjoyed listening to sports, going for walks, tending to his garden, and watching the news. In 1989 Robert and Marie-Marthe sold their farm to retire. In their retirement they enjoyed visits with family, trips to Florida and Maine, and spending quality time with their children and their families. Robert was a tough hardworking farmer who although quiet, was not afraid to speak up.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie-Marthe Brouillette of Richford; children, Christine Brouillette of Sheldon, Marie Hardy and her husband Daniel of Gordonsville, VA, and Andrew Brouillette of Sheldon; granddaughters, Dana Pirhonen and her husband Jeremy, and Rebecca Stevenson and her husband Christopher; great-grandchildren, Dela Pirhonen, Caiden Pirhonen, Finley Stevenson, and Oliver Stevenson; siblings-in-law, Dortheè Dancause, Lise Theriault, Romuald Theriault and his wife Dorothy, and Irene Theriault. Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sister, Aurora Dufrense and her husband Rene; siblings-in-law, Beatrice Sirois and her husband Jacquest Sirois, Roland Theriault and his wife Deliema, Jeanette Pelepier and her husband Abraham Pelepier, Raymond Theriault and his wife Georgette, Lauret Fournier and her husband Arthur Fournier, Lionel Theriault, Henery Theriault, Albert Theriault, John Mark Theriault and his wife Pierrette, Rene Dancause, and Marie Theriault. Robert’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows, Franklin County Home Health Hospice, and NMC for the exceptional care and comfort they have provided for Robert and his family.
Family and friends are invited to Robert’s Life Celebration events on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 to include visitation from 10-11:00AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will follow in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Richford.
In his memory, donations can be made to Franklin County Home Health- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Cir # 1, St Albans City, VT 05478.
