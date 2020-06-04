VENICE, FL – Robert (Bob) Thibault, 84 years old, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on May 3, 2020.
Bob was born in Burlington, Vt., on June 10, 1935, the daughter of Loomis and Ethel (Thomas) Thibault. Following high school, Bob took a job working for Mr. Brown at the Brown Company, an appliance sales & service business in St. Albans. Mr. Brown taught Bob a lot about appliances, but Bob’s life was completely transformed when he introduced him to Jesus and he started reading the Bible. Bob surrendered his life to the Lord and followed Him all the days of his life. The Lord brought Betty into his life through a mutual friend Mabel Moore and they were married on May 17, 1958. Bob vowed to love, honor and cherish Betty all the days of his life – in sickness and in health – and he remained devoted and faithful to his bride for almost 62 years. Betty passed away on March 10, 2020 and they were apart for only a short time on earth before he went to join her in heaven on May 3, 2020.
Bob is survived by his son Michael and wife Lisa Thibault of Pasadena, Maryland and his son Jeffrey and wife Donda Thibault of St. Albans, Vermont. He is also survived by his brother Francis and wife Marlene Thibault and sister Marge and husband Gene Boren. Bob also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Jonathan Thibault and his wife Laura Madeline, Sarah Palumbo and her husband Adam, Alex Thibault and Ben Thibault, great-granddaughter Lydia Palumbo and many nieces and nephews.
Bob worked for 25 years as an appliance repairman for Sears. Upon his retirement, he started the family business Bob Thibault & Sons with his sons, nephew, wife and daughter-in-law. Bob and Betty loved their family and shared their love of travel with them, enjoying many memorable trips together.
Bob was a member of Redeeming Grace Church in Georgia, Vt., and then a member of First Baptist Church of Venice, Fla., when they moved to Florida full-time. Bob served in prison ministry for many years and continued to receive letters from inmates he had ministered to. He loved listening to classical music with the volume cranked up, studying bible prophecy and he led bible studies in their home.
A memorial service and celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made to Senior Friendship Center of Venice and/or The Alzheimer’s Association – Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.