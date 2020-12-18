MONTGOMERY — On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Robert L. Jacobs passed away in the comfort of his home with his children at his side.
Born in St. Albans on February 14, 1954, he was the son of the late Lyle and Charlotte (Morse) Jacobs. Bob was 66 years old.
Bob graduated from Bellows Free Academy, class of 1972, and went directly from high school to working for the Central Vermont Railroad, initially as a mechanic, then engineer and regional supervisor. Robert was a kind and quiet soul with a dry sense of humor. Robert enjoyed his family and friends, especially motorcycle rides, fishing trips, the annual cousins weekend, golfing, and hunting. He was always on hand to help family and friends with any number of projects. His favorite place to be was at his cabin in Montgomery.
Bob is survived by his children, Rebecca Jacobs and her husband, Joe DeStefano, and their daughter, Gabriella of Camden, Maine, and son, Kyle Jacobs of Montgomery, as well as their mother, Victoria Jacobs. He is also survived by his sister Kimberly Dunbar and her husband Keith of Craftsbury as well as several aunts and cousins.
Bob loved children. During Bob’s treatments for brain cancer, he was always more concerned for the children and their families coming to the hospital than for himself. For those wishing to honor his memory, please consider a donation to the UVM Children’s Hospital:
Please note in memory of Robert L. Jacobs on the online form or check.
Visit https://give.uvmhealth.org/SupportOurKids to make an online donation or mail checks to: UVM Medical Center Development Office, Courtyard at Given North 3rd Floor, 111 Colchester Avenue Burlington, VT 05401 — Memo: UVM Children’s Hospital In Memory of Robert L. Jacobs
Online funeral details will follow; please check the Heald Funeral Home website in the future for more details.
Assisting the Jacobs family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
