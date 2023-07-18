Robert “Bob” Gaboury

Robert “Bob” Charles Gaboury, 83, of Fairfax passed away Saturday July 15, 2023 at Franklin County Rehab with his sisters by his side. He was born March 3,1940 in ST. Albans, Vermont son of the late Charles and Helen Gaboury. Growing up on a farm in St Albans. He graduated from St Mary’s High School in St. Albans class of 1959. He married his one and only love, Jean Wagner of St. Albans on May 15, 1976. They resided on Buck Hollow Rd in Fairfax since their marriage and have wintered in Dade City, Florida for 20 yrs.
Bob had numerous jobs in his lifetime starting with working at Jimmy Fund in Boston after graduation and for many years with the Vermont Maple Tree project, Hillcrest Poultry Farm, retail endeavors that included, Screen Printing, woodworking, pet and clothing stores. Bob had a very creative mind and was always looking for a new challenge.
Bob had many hobbies and interests. Hunting, fishing, running and training beagles on his own running grounds in New York state. He was very active in Vermont Beagle Club where he won numerous trophies and ribbons. He also enjoyed Woodworking, traveling the US in his RV with his wife Jean and good friends Larry and Barb Young and Don and Peggy Greenwood, visiting flea markets and attending Bluegrass festivals brought Bob his greatest joys during his retirement years. He was very social, had a contagious laugh and many friends, a great memory and likes nothing more than sharing stories over a cup of coffee. Bob was very active member of his Florida Community where Everyone knew Bob. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife Jean, two sisters Carol Boissonneault her husband Giles, Pauline Cray, ex brother-in-law Ned Cray, nieces and nephews Jay and Eric Boissonneault, Lori Brunelle, Timothy and Travis Cray and Kelly Shawver, special buddy Don Greenwood, many cousins. and numerous friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Helen Gaboury and niece Amy Boissonneault.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Franklin County Rehab for the exceptional care he had received during his illness.
A graveside committal service will be held at St Lukes’s cemetery in Fairfax Vt at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
