ST. ALBANS - Robert Anthony Dasaro, Sr. passed away peacefully on the morning of October 17, 2020, in the care of the amazing staff of the Memory Center of Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford with his family at his side.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Ignazio and Margaret (Fox) Dasaro. In addition to his parents, Bob was pre-deceased by his brother, Michael Dasaro and survived by his sister, Maryjane and husband Jack Freeman.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Lynch) Dasaro and their four children and grandchildren respectively; Robert Dasaro, Jr. and his children, Sophie and Brennen Dasaro; Suzanne and Phillip McGowan and their daughter, Delaney McGowan; John Dasaro and his wife, Candace and their children, Caitlyn, Ruby and Zebadiah and Patrick Dasaro and his wife, Chantry and their children, Olive and Weston.
Bob moved to Vermont with his wife while working for IBM. There, he raised a family and coached multiple sports to multi-generations of local young athletes, including the debut season of the Jericho/Underhill Babe Ruth team. He was a Justice of the Peace for Jericho, an avid parishioner of St. Pius Church in Essex Center, a Knight of Columbus, and a member of the Lions Club, most noticeably helping establish the Underhill Town Park. He also enjoyed biking, canoeing, and camping.
Tapping in to his Italian roots, he brought his pizza and pasta making skills to Vermont, hosting many local fundraisers with pizza and spaghetti dinners. He had a boat at the Moorings in Mallets Bay and was passionate about his time on the lake. In his retirement he volunteered at the Fletcher Allen Hospital and supported his wife as she traveled to enroll eager college applicants into Johnson State College.
Bob was everybody’s friend and cheered for both teams, especially his favorite team the Yankees, and he will be missed by his family and friends.
Bob’s family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Church Road, Fairfield, with the Reverend Father Jerome Mercure as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Visitation and Mass will follow COVID-19 restrictions.
Bob’s family asks that memorials in his name be made to Grady’s Golden Goodness, 562 Metcalf Pond Road, East Fairfield, Vermont 05448 (www.gradysgoldengoodness.org) or Our Lady of the Meadows, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, Vermont 05476.
To send Bob’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
