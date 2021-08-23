Robert Amos, Sr.

Bobby was born in Sutton West Virginia and loved West Virginia. He also lived in Ohio.
He came to Vermont in 1972 when he went to work for his Uncle Ron and lucky for us he stayed. He later worked for another Uncle Chuck. He worked for him until starting Bob’s Auto Service in Essex Junction In 1983. We are still there. Worked with two sons for a number of years, then just Robbie for the rest. Then had the store where he worked with one daughter and my dad & my brother Louis, Cousin Patty.
All good memories!
We became best friends in 1976 married in 1982.
He leaves behind me, Debbie, our dog Tilly, and our children.
Bill Superneau and Dawn & Children Cassidy & Paige of Fairfax.
Kathy (Superneau) Tourville & Jerry & Children, Colby & Chelsea of South Hero.
Richard Superneau of Colchester.
Robert Amos Jr. & Jessica & children Austin, Ellie & Lana of Fairfax.
His siblings; Nancy Gish, Michael Sipes & Jennifer & Children, Kadie & Ben. Jay, Kevin & Randy Detamore. Cousin Patricia Martel & John & children, Danielle, Michelle & Robert. Uncle Chuck Rollins, Aunt Joyce Rollins & children. Ron Jr., Rick, Julie & Janice & families.
Predeceased by his mom Helen Rollins and Dad Lloyd Amos, his step-dad Delbert Detamore & Delbert Detamore Jr. His uncle Ron Rollins, aunt Irene Cutlip & aunt Bonnetta Rollins & “Granny”. Also leaves cousins & family too numerous to mention, you know who you are and he loved you all!
Was loved by my family too. Deanna Burritt, Bob & her children Jodie & Stacie, Amy & Doug, Brad & Jen, Stacey & Mark, Eric & Nicole and their families.
Loretta Ellis & Family Jason & Courtnie. Louis Murray Jr. Predeceased by my Dad Louis & mom Jean.
He so loved playing guitar, dogs & flowers! Was a member of a few bands and was so proud. Met so many great people.
Special friends, Skip & Phyliss Little of South Burlington, Sergio & Sile Torres of Waterbury, Ray & Debbie Hyette of Canada, Loren & Bertha Groff of Fairfax and Ed & Sue Benoit of our house.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at The Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton, VT. Burial to follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Junction, VT.
At the request of the family, “masks must be worn”. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bobby’s memory to a Humane Society of your choosing or The American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.