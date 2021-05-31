Prayers of committal followed by military honors for Robert A. Gilbert, Sr., who passed away on January 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery on the Lake Road in St. Albans. Honored to be serving the Gilbert family is the Heald Funeral Home.
Robert A. Gilbert, Sr.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Baseball and softball pairings are out!! Check out where your teams will be playing this week!
-
Check out these local Memorial Day Weekend remembrances
-
Noonan named new principal at BFA Fairfax
-
Things to know this week: Franklin County honors veterans on Memorial Day
-
Plaque dedication in Swanton honors local legend Charlie Prouty
Currently in St. Albans
58°F
Cloudy
58°F / 47°F
4 PM
59°F
5 PM
61°F
6 PM
62°F
7 PM
63°F
8 PM
60°F
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.