SWANTON – Rob D. Sweet, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by his family.
He was born in St. Albans on July 1, 1954 to the late Elmore and Ruby (Jack) Sweet.
Rob loved hunting with his son and friends, Eddie and Danny. He had many great times driving his mud truck and ATV with the Green Mountain 4-Wheel Drive club. He also enjoyed taking trips to Connecticut to visit family. Rob was a hard-working man who loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids, laughing and telling stories. He was very easy-going and would do anything for anyone. He could often be found relaxing against the bed of his Ford pickup with a cigarette and a Budweiser surrounded by friends after a hard day’s work or a full day playing in the mud.
He is survived by his children, Tammy McFarland, Michael Edwards and his wife Dawn, Kevin Beaumont and his wife Stacy, Kristine Sweet, and Rob Sweet and his wife Julie; grandchildren, Megan, David, Erin, Ashley, Serena, Antonio, Dylan, Donna, Adriana, Joseph, Jessie, Adam, Laura-Beth, Felicia, Carlito, Hayley, Bailey, Courtney, Grace and Emily; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jayla, Kaizen and Kaeonna; brothers, Wayne Sweet and Johnny Sweet; sister, Cathy Hart; and special lifelong friends, Eddie, Danny, and Paul. Besides his parents, Rob was predeceased by his brother, Elmore Sweet.
Rob’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for him at NMC, UVMMC, and the McClure Miller Respite House.
Due to the current circumstances, services will be private.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.