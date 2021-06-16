A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Rose Blouin, who passed away on December 17th 2020, will be celebrated on Saturday, June 26th, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.
