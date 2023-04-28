Saint Albans - Rita Loretta (Barrett) Gosselin a resident of this community for 93 years passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.
Born in St. Albans on November 9th, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Vilous and Dora (Bean) Barrett.
On November 26th, 1953, she married Maynard J. Gosselin, who predeceased her on December 13th, 2007.
Rita was a 1943 graduate of the St. Albans Town School and a 1947 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. She began her working career during high school at Guay’s Market and went on to be a 48-year associate with Dowlings. She enjoyed giving back to her community by being a volunteer at The Image, the Red Cross blood drawings and working the polls on voting days. Rita’s hands were rarely still. She loved to cook and was known to make the best pies in the neighborhood. She greatly enjoyed giving them away to her family and friends. Some of her favorite hobbies included reading, gardening, and knitting. She always sent a card for every occasion and never missed a birthday. Her life was a living example of the bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ”
A devout catholic, Rita was a longtime parishioner at Holy Angels Catholic Church, where she was a money counter and a member for over 60 years with the Ladies of St Anne and looked forward to decorating the church during Christmas season.
Rita is survived by her loving sons, Mark and his wife, Nicole, and Michael and his wife, Lisa; her granddaughters, Jenna Young and husband, Eric Young, Courtney Anderson and husband, Mike Anderson, Chelsea Lumbra and husband, Anthony Lumbra, Haley Gosselin, Molly Pike and Tori Jarvis; her grandsons, Logan Heald and Luke Heald and his fiancé, Rachel Hardy, as well as her great grandchildren, Colby, Kinley, Charlee, Brier, Crew, Lorelai, Carabella and Colton and brother-in-law, Norman Gosselin and his wife, Carmen and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Maynard, Rita was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Robert and sisters, Doris, Blanche, Kathleen, Marie and Judith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street with prayers of committal and interment to follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita’s name may be made to the Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive - Suite 305, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or Ladies of Saint Anne, c/o Pat Vincent, P.O. Box 12, Saint Albans Bay, Vermont 05481.
Honored to be serving the family of Rita Gosselin is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
