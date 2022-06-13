With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Rita Gonnella on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born on August 1, 1932, to Peter and Concetta Guidi.
Rita spent her young life in the mountains of Tuscany in the small village of Barga, Italy. For many of these years she lived with her mother and her sister, Gilda, while her father was in the States working to support his family at a small store named St. Albans Fruit Company…seeking to realize the American Dream.
Rita met the love of her life, Dino Gonnella, in Barga and they wished to marry, however, Rita was young, so her father brought her and the family back to Vermont. Rita struggled with the language, the culture, and the loneliness for a couple of years and at the age of 19, her father approved the marriage. Not wanting her to take the trip alone, he secured a chaperone. Unfortunately, early during the trip the chaperone became ill and expired leaving Rita to travel alone back to Italy.
Rita and Dino were married on July 5, 1952. Within a couple of months, they started their journey back to Vermont and arrived in the States via Ellis Island. This was the beginning of their life journey together.
They were hard workers and ran their family business together (working 7 days a week including holidays) along with learning a new language and culture, raising 5 children, dressmaking for herself and her children (she was trained as a seamstress in the Old Country) and caring for her sick and aging parents and husband until their final days. Rita felt honored for the opportunities to assist the Department of Immigration and Naturalization as a translator for other Italian immigrants. It was a way to give back and help other Italian families realize the American dream.
Rita and her husband shared a passion for gardening: flowers for pleasure (she loved daisies and peonies) and vegetables for sale in the “Fruit Store.” St. Albans Bay neighbors often heard her sing while working in her garden, early in the morning or later in the evening. It was all about “La Famiglia.” Rita enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and embroidery and was a longtime vendor at the Northwest Farmers Market. Her skills often displayed by community members sporting hand knit cable cardigan sweaters. She was very talented and passed many of those skills to her family.
Rita was preceded in death by her son, Roni, her parents, her husband, Dino, her sister, Gilda and her son-in-law, David French. She is survived by her family: daughters: Nilda Gonnella-French, Dina (Eli Hakey), Malina Gonnella, and Amy (David Bushey). Her grandchildren: Olivia (Philip Deaton), Dominic French (Catherine), Isaac French (Laci); Danielle (Gordon McLaughlin), Edward Hakey, Jessica Hakey; Skyler Bushey and Cameron Bushey. Her great grandchildren: Adeline and Amelia Deaton, Estella French, Delaney French, Henry McLaughlin and Blakely Cutting. Also surviving are extended family members in Italy.
The family would like to give our heartfelt gratitude to Franklin County Home Health and Hospice, with a special thank you to nurses Lesleigh and Sandy.
Arrivederci Momma!!! Ecco!!!
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rita, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9:00 AM in Holy Angels Church with Father Christopher Micale celebrating. Interment will follow in the Gonnella family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery. A Time of Reflection will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home on Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
