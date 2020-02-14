ENOSBURG FALLS – Rita G. Audette, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Brownway Residence.
She was born in Montreal, QC on December 8, 1926, the daughter of the late Ernest and Ernestine (Mayotte) Pinsonneault.
Rita grew up in Richford and married Napoleon Audette in 1951. She worked for several restaurants throughout her life but was most fond of her job as a bartender at the American Legion, Post 12, in Richford, where she was very involved and enjoyed the years she served as the treasurer and putting on her infamous chicken pie dinners. Rita loved knitting, crocheting, playing games with her family and friends, cooking, but most of all spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her friendly and outgoing personality and her positive attitude.
She is survived by her children, Carol Davis of North Carolina, Roger Pinsonneault and his wife Sharon of Milton, Brian Audette of Kentucky, Donna Jewett and her husband Robert of Berlin, and Allen Audette and his wife Carolyn of Jeffersonville; step-children, Jean Hogaboom of Fairfax, Rose Cadieux and her husband Marcel of Georgia, Frances Bartlett and her husband Daniel of Berskhire, and Diane Bigelow and her husband Paul of North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Jan Audette of Williston; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; and a special companion for over 22 years, Roland “Junior” Stetson. Besides her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband, Napoleon Audette; son, Christopher Audette, step-son, Leo Audette; four grandchildren; and her siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the All Saints Catholic Cemetery, VT Route 105, Richford.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, contributions in Rita’s memory may be made to the Richford Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 236, Richford, VT 05476 and/or the American Cancer Society — Northern New England Region, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
