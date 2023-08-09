SHELDON- Rita “Dee Dee” Minckler, age 79 passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Family and friends are invited to Dee Dee’s Life Celebration on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM to include a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 117 Shawville Rd, Sheldon Springs, VT 05485. Interment will follow in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, 40-448 Mill St, Sheldon, VT.
To view Dee Dee’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com
