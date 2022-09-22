Rita Alma Gagnon

Saint Albans – Rita (Lawrence) Gagnon was called to her heavenly home with her beloved family at her side on Monday September 19th, 2022.
She was born on October 7th, 1942, in Essex Jct. to the late Moses and Lorraine (Carron) Lawrence.
Rita married the love of her life Harold John Gagnon on June 24th, 1961, they shared 61 beautiful years together proudly raising their children and getting to watch their family tree flourish into many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a woman of faith, being devoted to Holy Angels Parish and the Ladies of St Anne. She was always donating her baked goods, pies, canned goods to Martha’s Kitchen, friends and many family. She was an avid collector of coins, an admirer of Princess Dianna and Elvis Presley and a great passion for corvettes.
If you knew Rita, you knew her love for her family was beyond measure especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rita leaves behind her husband; Harold, her son; Phillip Gagnon and his wife, Melissa, her daughter; Laury Willson, her grandchildren; David Knight, Marita Knight, Christian Gagnon and Joshua King, her great-grandchildren; Lillyanna Riggs, Selena Dudley, Michael Dudley, Mason Dudley and Arabella Gagnon. She is also survived by her sisters; Mary Gervais, Marian Bombardier and Arlene Lawrence, her brother-in-law; Pat Garrow, her former son-in-law; John Beecher Willson, as well as her close friends; Anelda Machia and Annette Langevin and family.
Along with her parents, Rita was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, from 4 to 6 PM, with a 6 PM funeral service with Father Christopher Micale officiating.
Rita’s family would like memorial contributions in her memory to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike – Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Honored to be serving the Gagnon family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
