RICK THOMAS LAMOY JR.

Richard T. LaMoy Jr, 42, passed away March 20, 2022, peacefully in his sleep at his residence. He was the husband of Betty-Jo (Joyal) LaMoy.
Rick was born June 24 1979 in Saranac, NY, the son of Richard T. LaMoy Sr, and Tina M. (Corrow) Genson of East Berlin.
Rick held a SPOTLESS CDL class A for over 20 years. He was a DOT Certified Mechanic, and could fix any vehicle, from motorcycles, to boats to Peterbuilt Big Rigs- anything with an engine. Rick loved to joke with and embarrass everyone. He loved planning spontaneous adventures for the family. Rick is known for always pushing his limitations and thrill seeking. He knew ALL the lyrics to every country song from the 1920’s to now.
In addition to his wife Betty-Jo, Rick is survived by two daughters, Jewel and Alexis LaMoy of Dover, PA. Many siblings, including, Chuck and his wife Kristen Genson of Swanton, VT, Kyle Genson of South Burlington, VT, Stephanie Cox of Paradise, PA, and Lance St. Francis of East Berlin, PA. He was predeceased by a daughter, Angel M. LaMoy, and his Nana and Papa Sovey.
The family chose to celebrate Rick’s life earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.