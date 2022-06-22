Saint Albans – Richard W. Sweet passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, with his family at his side.
Born in Mount Kisco, New York, on August 8th, 1936, he was the son of the late Cecil Clyde and Doris (Driver) Sweet. Richard was 85 years old.
On June 22nd, 1985, Richard married Leona Belrose, who survives him.
Richard graduated from the Mahopac High School and then began a 27 and a half year career with IBM, retiring as Senior Lab Specialist. He was a longtime member of Franklin Lodge # 4, F&AM where he was a Past Master and Past Patron with Chapter # 79, Order of Easter Star.
Survivors include his wife, Leona, of Milton; his son, R. Ronald Sweet and his wife, Tammy, of Milton; his 2 daughters, Eileen Skiff and her husband, Tim, of Swanton and Joyce Ploof and her husband, Alvin, of Swanton, step-daughter, Shelley Snow of Enosburg, as well as his grandchildren, Michael, Aubrey, Mathew, Nicholas, Brandy, Joshua, Brittany and Patrick and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Ann (Hyatt) Sweet on January 22, 1982, his brother, Philip Sweet and step-son, Michael Snow.
Richard’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, followed by a 1:00 PM service with family friend, Gerald Morong officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
The Sweet family would like to thank the entire staff at Franklin County Rehab for these last few months for Richard’s care and comfort, as well as Aimee and Lynn with Richard’s journey.
Richard’s family asks that memorials in his name be made to the Franklin Grand Isle Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1375, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Sweet family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.