Richard Leslie Chambers

A graveside funeral service with military honors for Richard L. Chambers, who passed away on January 31st, 2021, will be held on Saturday September 25th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Greenwood Cemetery, South Main Street, St. Albans.
There will be a reception at the American Legion, Post # 1 Saint Albans, immediately following the service.
Honored to be serving The Chambers Family is the Heald Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.