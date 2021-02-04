ST. ALBANS – Richard L. Chambers, 79, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born on December 18, 1941, to the late Alice (Barrett) Chambers and William Chambers. He was raised by his mother and step father David Audette. He grew up in Saint Albans and was a BFA graduate, class of 1960. He was employed by IBM and the Vermont Air National Guard for 30 years.
Richard was a devoted husband; father and his grandchildren were the apple of his eye. His family was his greatest joy. He never missed his children’s events and coached his son’s street hockey team.
Upon retirement from IBM, he served as steward of The Owl Club and he was also a member of the American Legion Local Post #1. He was a very active member of the Essex Junction Jaycees.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years JoAnn King Chambers, his son David H. Chambers who was with him for every medical treatment over the past three years, his daughter, Kristen Chambers Lapointe who enjoyed baking his favorite dishes and treats, his son in-law, Marc Lapointe who was like a son, grandson Tyler-James Lapointe, granddaughter Shelby Lapointe Broomall and her husband Paege Broomall, granddaughter Jordan Smith and four great grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother William Chambers, his sister in-law Deborah and her husband Robert Vacca, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Alice Audette, his in-laws, Pete and Betty Peters, and countless loved ones and friends.
The family wishes to thank UVMMC Oncology Hematology, Dr. Farrah Kahn, Christine Door RN, Kelly Delude RN, R. Mirabelle Sajisevi, Franklin County Home Health, and his caregivers, Dr. Michael Corrigan and staff, The BFA Class of 1960, for all of the love, support, visits and phone calls always meant so much.
Due to the coronavirus, no services are planned at this time. A graveside committal will take place later this year.
If you are so inclined, please consider in lieu of flowers a gift to Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, Saint Albans, VT 05478, The First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478, or the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements and final wishes for Richard, are in the care of Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating lives since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.