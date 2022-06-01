Richard J. Mable

Richard James Mable, 73, of Fort Mill, South Carolina and formerly of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 21, 2021, only seven months after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Although shattered by his sudden loss, we are relieved that he is no longer in pain.
Dick was born March 6, 1948 to the late George E. and Veronica (Plumley) Mable in St. Albans, Vermont.
Dick is survived by his wife, Colleen Cushman, daughter of the late Dr. Wellington T. and Blanche (Guilmette) Cushman. Dick and Colleen were married on May 23, 1970. He is also survived by their two sons, Ryan of San Diego, California and Jonathan of Washington, DC; sister-in-law Patricia Mable, her children Rich and Katie and grandson, Dylan; brother-in-law John Cushman, his wife Sherry and their children, Derek and Alexandra; sister-in-law Gail C. Pilon, her daughters Ashley and Shelley and their six children. Dick is also survived by his cousins: Dan Marlow and his wife, Linda; Sue Van Woert and her husband, Rick; Don Duffy and his wife, Barb; Grieg Mayo; and Sr. Darlene Mayo. He was predeceased by his brother Ted J. Mable on April 22, 2021.
Dick graduated from the University of Vermont in 1970 and earned his M.Ed. and MBA at UVM as well. Continuing education was one of his passions and over the years he completed numerous additional certificate programs in healthcare administration, management and strategy at Pennsylvania State University; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Cornell University; and Harvard University. He also loved teaching future healthcare leaders, serving as an adjunct faculty member at Trinity College and St. Michael’s College and Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, Dick was Assistant Controller at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts; Vice President of Corporate Planning and Marketing at Medical Center Hospital of Vermont in Burlington; and Vice President of Planning and Marketing (and acting Chief Financial Officer) at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan.
Dick served as Senior Vice President for Strategic Planning, Business Development and Support Services at The Reading Health System in West Reading, Pennsylvania from 1994 to 2016. After retiring, he stayed active by volunteering for several nonprofits including SCORE, a mentoring service for start-up business owners; Berks County’s CASA program, as a court-appointed special advocate for vulnerable youths; and on the board of directors of The Highlands of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.
Dick would want to be remembered for his work ethic, honesty, kindness, fairness, sense of humor, and love of golden retrievers.
Colleen, Ryan and Jonathan want to thank and acknowledge dear family friend Mrs. Sharon Sharp, RN of Mendon, who dropped everything and came to South Carolina during the holidays to help care for Dick during the last weeks of his life. They are eternally grateful.
The Mable family will be hosting a casual celebration of life gathering at the Greg Brown Lodge at the Hard’ack Recreational Area, 179 Congress St., St. Albans, from 3-6 pm on Saturday, June 25th, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the Mable family asks that you consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266; or Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Rd., St. Albans, VT, 05478
