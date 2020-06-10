Richard F. Brandt Jun 10, 2020 Jun 10, 2020 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard F. Brandt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FAIRFAX – A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard F. Brandt, who died on May 2, will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Fairfax. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Suspect in custody after Friday shooting in Swanton Black Lives Matter here Swanton man dies in shooting Robert (Bob) Thibault House backs free hunting, fishing licenses for Abenaki