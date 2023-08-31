Richard E. Picard

Richard “Dick” Edward Picard, 88, passed away June 15th, 2023, in hospice care, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 20, 1935, in Colchester, Vermont, the son of Edward and Anita (Desautels) Picard.
Wake services will be held Friday, September 15th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at LaVigne’s Funeral Home in Winooski Vermont.
Services and burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington, VT on September 16, 2023, commencing at 10:00AM.
