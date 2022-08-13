FRANKLIN – Richard E. Boudreau, age 81, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 with his family by his side at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in St. Albans on March 27, 1941 to the late Fred & Carolyn (Towle) Boudreau.
Richard grew up on the family farm in Franklin where he developed his tremendous work ethic, his rock-solid routine of lunch everyday at noon and dinner every night at 5, and most importantly, his sense of what it meant to be a family man. Richard had the gift of gab and could carry on a conversation with just about anyone. He was never in a hurry, unless of course there was a job that had to get done! He married Mary (Paradee) on September 25, 1970 and both of them were active members of their community. Richard was a long-time member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where he served as Junior Warden and Treasurer, a proud volunteer for the South Franklin Cemetery where he served as the Sexton and Vice President, and a dedicated volunteer for 4-H, the Northwest Riders Snowmobile Club, Franklin School Board, Franklin Select Board, and the Franklin Homestead.
Aside from being a hard-working farmer, Richard also worked as a school bus driver, and builder for many years. He started building around 1987 to fill in time between chores, and then became a full-time builder after retiring from farming in the mid-1990’s. Richard never retired and worked right up until he went in for surgery last month. When Richard wasn’t working, or volunteering, he enjoyed riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, and side by sides. He is survived by his children, Donald Menard and his wife Vanka of Franklin, Betty Leduc and her husband Nelson of Champlain, NY, Bobby Menard and his wife Sandy of Chazy, NY, David Menard of Syracuse, NY, John Menard of Moores, NY, Donna Gooley and her husband Tom of Champlain, NY, Jean Akin and her husband Todd of Buskirk, NY, Jimmy Menard and his wife Tracey of Canfield, OH, Judy Danyow and her husband Steve of Franklin, Joan Lothian and her husband Mike of Franklin, Debbie Hilliker and her husband Brian of Swanton, Paul Boudreau and his wife Mary of Franklin, and Amy Adams and her husband Travis of Franklin; 28 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Tom Paradee and his wife Ellen of Fairfield; and many several nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Mary Boudreau; and siblings-in-law, Fred, Billy, and Dora Paradee.
Friends & family are invited to Richard’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 5-8:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home. Interment will follow in the South Franklin Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 323 Church Street, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.