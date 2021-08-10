SWANTON – Richard “Dick” Rowden, age 71, passed away on Monday, August, 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Swanton.
Friends & family are invited to Dick’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5-8:00 PM and a funeral service on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM both events will be held at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.
