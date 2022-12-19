Richard “Dick” Carpenter

Saint Albans - Richard “Dick” Allan Carpenter a longtime area resident passed away early Friday, December 16th, 2022, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center. His family was at his side.
Born in Rochester, New York on August 15th, 1933, he was the son of the late William and Velma (Wood) Carpenter. Dick was 89 years old.
Dick served his country in the U.S. Navy and then was a longtime dispatcher/record keeper for the St. Albans Police Department. He was a longtime member of the Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion, the former Owl Club and the National Rifle Association.
Survivors include his daughters, Lorelei Tougas (David) of Swanton, Melanie Boudreau (Mark) of Swanton and Courtney Raymond (Patrick) of Holly Springs, North Carolina; his two sons, William Carpenter (Valerie) of Georgia, Vermont and Rich Carpenter of Barre, as well as his grandchildren, Adam Tougas(Jordan) of Swanton, Nathan Tougas (Denise) of Highgate, Ian Boudreau (Meghan) of Alburgh, Mitchell Boudreau of Swanton, Kaitlyn Boudreau of Cary, North Carolina, Kyle Patrick Raymond and Amelia Raymond both of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Myah Longe (Randy) of Enosburg, Alayna Carpenter of Georgia, Jordan Carpenter (Kristen) of Fairfield, Meghan Carpenter of Fairfield and Lucas Carpenter (Chelsea) of Fayetteville, North Carolina and seven great-grandchildren.
Dick is also survived by his sister, Nancy of Florida and many close friends and co-workers at the St. Albans Police Department.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Irish) Carpenter on January 13th, 2016.
Dick lived for his grandchildren, loving them unconditionally. He spent countless hours supporting them at their many sporting events, as well as passing down his love of travel, American History, hunting, golfing, reading and family breakfasts at local restaurants.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of his family with the Reverend Father Mike Ellis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick’s name may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, of New England, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, Massachusetts 01104.
Honored to be serving the family of Richard Carpenter is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
