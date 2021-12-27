Richard “Dick” Bryant King

Saint Albans – Richard Bryant King a longtime area resident passed away Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
Born in Mapleville, Rhode Island on May 5th, 1938, he was the son of the late Frederick and Aurea (Parenteau) King. Dick was 83 years old.
Dick was educated in Mapleville and a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy. He then joined the U.S. Air Force receiving his honorable discharge on September 27th, 1962, where then he was employed by the Airlines and Flight School. In June of 1969, he started his career with New England Telephone.
He started in fire service when he was 16 years old as a Junior Firefighter at the Mapleville Fire Department in Rhode Island followed by service with the Thompsonville Fire Department in Connecticut prior to moving to Vermont. Upon his transfer to Vermont, he became very active with fire service, belonging to the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, where he was Assistant Chief and then with the St. Albans City Fire Department. He served as Past President of the Franklin County Firefighters Association and Past President of the Vermont State Firefighters Association. Dick also was a driver for Paquin Motors for several years and also drove bus for Green Mountain Transit and a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion.
Survivors include his children, Christine King (Shannon) of Indianapolis, Indiana; Kimberly Bettis (Chuck) of Swanton and Rick King (Sarah) of Swanton, as well as his grandchildren, Catherine, Tess, Sage, Robert, Kirby and Sullivan and great-grandchildren, Tron and Junior.
Dick is also survived by the mother of his children, Elaine King of Indianapolis, Indiana and many close friends including, Dorothy Dussault and Lindy Houle.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his daughter, Denise Marie Coates on September 25th, 2021, and sister, Maureen Hopkins.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Monday, January 3rd, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton with the Reverend Father James Dodson as celebrant. Military Honors will follow Mass at the church. Interment will be at a later date at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
It was Dick’s wish that memorials in his name go to the Sacred Heart Scholarship Fund, Mount St. Charles Academy, 8 Logee Street, Woonsocket, Rhode Island 02895.
Honored to be serving the King family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
