SWANTON - Richard “Dick” B. Wright, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 25, 2022 with his loving wife Mary by his side, as she always was. His passing came just one day after enjoying a beautiful Thanksgiving with his family.
He was born in Burlington on September 14, 1946 to the late Richard I. & Hazel (Pelkey) Wright. Dick married Mary (Taylor) on October 17, 1970 and together raised two children, Marybeth & Brian.
Dick loved his work as a Territory Manager for building material wholesalers, throughout Vermont and northern New York. He met many people throughout the course of his career and developed life-long friendships with many of them. Dick was very humbled when the Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers awarded Dick with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, shortly after his retirement. Dicks’ family is very proud of his many accomplishments throughout his 45 year career in the lumber industry.
When Dick wasn’t working, you could usually find him surrounded by his family. They enjoyed many great adventures out on the “Wright Life” exploring all Lake Champlain had to offer. The family often cruised up to Montreal and Quebec, to Burlington to watch the fireworks and to Westport, New York for annual lobster bakes. Later on he enjoyed time gardening and projects around his home, where his faithful companion, Benny cat could be found following along.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Wright of Swanton; their two children, Marybeth Nichols and her husband Kevin of Swanton; Brian Wright and his wife Stephanie of Georgia; his beloved grandchildren, Kyleigh, Erika, and Gavin Nichols, and Ella, Madalynn, Alyvia, and Camden Wright; his sister, Brenda Scripture and her husband Philip of Georgia; his brother, Douglas Wright and his wife Anne of St. Albans; brother-in-law, Alan Taylor and his wife Jean of Pownal; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Pete Taylor.
Dick was a true people person, who loved celebrating life and all it had to offer.
Friends & family are invited to Dick’s life celebration to include visitation on Thursday, December 1st from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 2nd at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, 120 First Street, Swanton, VT 05488 or The Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478.
