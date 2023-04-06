Saint Albans - Richard “Dick” Alan Benoit passed away on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 with his loving family at his side.
Born in Saint Albans on January 11th, 1941, he was the son of the late Omer L. and Lucille A. (Daley) Benoit. Dick was 82 years old.
On April 20th, 1963, in St. Mary’s Church, he married the love of his life and best friend, Linda Cohen, who survives him.
Dick was educated in Saint Albans and was a 1958 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. He then enlisted in the United States Navy receiving his Honorable discharge at the rank of Sonarman Petty Officer 3rd Class on May 10th, 1962. Upon his discharge, he started a career of over 35 years at IBM, where he was a Senior Associate Resource Analyst.
Dick was a longtime member of St. Albans Lodge 1566, B.P.O.E., Green Mountain Post # 1 American Legion, served on the St. Albans Skating Association Board and went on to serve as President of the Vermont Amateur Hockey Association. He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Angels Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; their son Christopher Benoit and his children Nicholas, Samantha, Miranda, Nathaniel and their mother, Diane; their son Jonathan Benoit and his wife, Doreen, and their children Nathan, Owen, Erin, Gavin and Ryan; their son Jeremy Benoit and his wife, Elizabeth, and their children Isabelle, Lillian and Finnegan. Also, his “lucky #13 granddaughter” Lauren Nelson and her parents Randy and Jennie Nelson.
Dick is also survived by his sisters; Joanne McGinn and her husband Michael; Karen Gladden and her husband Raymond and Mary Pat Roche and her husband Paul; as well as his brother-in-law Roger Cohen, several nieces, nephews and many close friends.
In addition to his parents, Omer and Lucille, Dick was predeceased by his sister Susan O’Brien and husband Thomas; former daughter-in-law, Susan Raymond; niece and nephews Melissa McGinn Sullivan, Michael McGinn and Matthew McGinn.
Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Abby Collins for her tireless effort and compassion while caring for Dick during his final six months. She brought light, love, donuts and invaluable companionship to Linda for which we will be forever thankful.
Although Dick called Saint Albans home throughout his life time, he was fortunate to have traveled extensively. During his early years at IBM, he was assigned to Germany for 2 years, which provided an opportunity for him and his family to travel throughout Europe.
Dick and Linda took many memorable trips together, including cruising to Alaska, through the North-Atlantic to eastern Canada and the British Isles, and through the Panama Canal. One of his most memorable trips was a six-week cross-country family tenting adventure out of the back of their orange VW bus.
Dick loved to play games, especially board games or his favorite card games: cribbage, poker, spades or pinochle. In the winter, he built a backyard hockey rink for his sons, grandchildren and their friends. In the summer, the rink was used for weekly neighborhood volleyball games and impromptu family wiffle ball or kickball games.
Dick loved his country, and his patriotism was felt every Memorial Day Weekend as family and friends gathered around his flagpole for a time of remembrance and flag raising. Following this tradition, weekend festivities included playing croquet golf; a game Dick created with a unique course that he designed.
Dick was admired for his intelligence, wit and humor. He was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. His 60-year marriage to Linda was the core of everything he did and everything he was and he considered his family his greatest accomplishment.
Visiting hours for Dick will be held on Friday, April 14th, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, Saint Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant.
Military honors will follow in the family lot at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick’s name may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.
Honored to be serving the family of Dick Benoit is the Heald Funeral Home where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
